Charles G. Yarnall died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved companion, Claudette Keegan, his sister, Bette Misciagna, nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps. Chuck loved the Marine Corps and was a passionate defender of the rights we enjoy as Americans. His patriotism is not surprising, considering he was a descendant of Lt. John Yarnall, hero of the Battle of Lake Eerie in the War of 1812. The Navy honored Lt. Yarnall by naming two destroyers after him, Destroyer # 143, built in 1918, and Destroyer DD#541 built in 1943.

Chuck was a Master Mason, a printer, and owner of Amherst Printing, a teacher in the Trenton School district and adjunct professor at Trenton State College. He is remembered for his cheerful smile and outgoing, friendly manner. He was easy-going and never had a bad word for anyone. He had no acquaintances or business associates, for all fell under his charm and became fast friends.

Funeral services will be held grave side at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08562 on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. sharp, when he will be buried with military honors.

A reception will follow the burial.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 25, 2019
