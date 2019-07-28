|
|
Charles H. Steinmann of Surf City, N.J., formerly of Burlington and Edgewater Park passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his daughter's residence in Medford. He was 84.
Born July 12, 1935, in Mount Holly, Charles was a 1954 graduate of Burlington City High School. After graduation, he traveled to Savannah, Ga., to play baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system as a pitcher. He was hired by NJ Bell Telephone, where he worked for 29 years. He was transferred to AT&T during the merger with Bell Telephone. He retired from AT&T as a service manager in 1990.
Charles was a member of the Red Dragon Canoe Club and raced sailboats there for many years. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a sport fishing charter boat, the Triton II that fished out of Barnegat Light for many years.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Reuel and Fannie (Litle) Steinmann, and his siblings, Russell, Marion and George.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Austin); his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cathy Steinmann; his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Scott Kapalka; his grandchildren, David Steinmann (Alicia), Jeffrey Steinmann (Deana), Scott Kapalka (Camillo) and Eric Kapalka (Gabby); his great-granddaughter, Kensley Mae Steinmann; and his nephews, Marty and Rusty Steinmann.
A viewing for Charles will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum, Rt. 130 and Beverly Rd., Burlington.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the web site listed below.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019