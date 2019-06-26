|
Charles H. "Chuck" Whiting of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 93.
Born July 8, 1925, Chuck worked as District Manager for Calkins Media for 50 years, for the Bucks County Courier Times, the Intelligencer, and the Burlington County Times, retiring at the age of 80. He was a World War II veteran receiving Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal while serving his country.
Son of the late Jeannette (Dietz) and Charles E. Whiting, Chuck was eldest of five children. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Hilda and Esther, and is survived by his brothers, Robert and Richard. He was the devoted husband of the late Beatrice (Mears); the loving father of Debra L. Fox (Sloan); grandfather of Lisa Grosso (Jim) and Brian Fox (Valorie); and great-grandfather of Tabitha and Melanie Grosso, and Kaleb and Jenna Fox.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Owen Griffiths officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 26, 2019