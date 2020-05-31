Charles J. Bernhardt Sr. of Delanco passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Wynwood Rehabilitation Center, Cinnaminson. He was 78.



Born and raised in Trenton, Mr. Bernhardt worked many years for Star Porcelain.



He is remembered for his love of 1950s cars and always working on a car model kit.



Son of late Fred Sr. and Emma Berkeyheiser Bernhardt, and husband of late Shirley Bernhardt, Charles also was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred Bernhardt Jr., Bill Bernhardt and Dorothy Foster.



He is survived by his daughter, Renee DiSipio and her husband, Thomas DiSipio of Delanco, and his two sons, Michael Bernhardt and Charles Bernhardt Jr. of Shepherd, Texas; his grandchildren, Charles and his wife, Kara, Shelby and Michael; great grandchildren, Faith, Ariel and Jayden; two brothers, Bob (Clarence) and John Bernhardt; three sisters, Lillian Mauro, Jean Cavallo, and Emma Bates; and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial services are being held privately. Entombment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park Mausoleum, Robbinsville, N.J.



