Charles J. Bernhardt Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Bernhardt Sr. of Delanco passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Wynwood Rehabilitation Center, Cinnaminson. He was 78.

Born and raised in Trenton, Mr. Bernhardt worked many years for Star Porcelain.

He is remembered for his love of 1950s cars and always working on a car model kit.

Son of late Fred Sr. and Emma Berkeyheiser Bernhardt, and husband of late Shirley Bernhardt, Charles also was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred Bernhardt Jr., Bill Bernhardt and Dorothy Foster.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee DiSipio and her husband, Thomas DiSipio of Delanco, and his two sons, Michael Bernhardt and Charles Bernhardt Jr. of Shepherd, Texas; his grandchildren, Charles and his wife, Kara, Shelby and Michael; great grandchildren, Faith, Ariel and Jayden; two brothers, Bob (Clarence) and John Bernhardt; three sisters, Lillian Mauro, Jean Cavallo, and Emma Bates; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are being held privately. Entombment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park Mausoleum, Robbinsville, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved