Charles M. Bergman Sr. of Cinnaminson went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was 88.
Charles grew up in Mays Landing, N.J. He went to school at Pleasantville High School, Class of 1948. His senior year he enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17, served in the Korean War, and even fought in the Battle at Pork Chop Hill.
After serving his country he then served the State of New Jersey. In 1955 he became the 48th class in the New Jersey State Police. He served 25 years and then served another 25 years with the Division of Gaming Enforcement as an Agent.
Charlie loved his Lord Jesus and was a member of the Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford. His love for his family was evident to all around. He enjoyed golf, gardening, going to church, and eating a good sub (hoagie).
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Nora (Hansen).
He was the father of Donna Harrah (Charlie) of Galloway, N.J., Steve Bergman (Samantha) of Cinnaminson, Kathy Giovanetti (Barry) of Audubon, N.J., and Charles "Chuck" Bergman of Cinnaminson, and is survived by his grandchildren, Joshua (Dawn), David (Jenn), Daniel (Erin), Philip, Jordan, Barry (BJ), Nora, Nicky and Shane, and great- grandchildren, Asher, Aria, Thatcher, Barry, Maddie and Bella. Charles is also survived by his brothers, James and Kenny, and sister, Bonnie Kern.
Services and interment will be private. A memorial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, alzfdn.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020