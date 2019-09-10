|
Charles M. Muckelston Jr. of Browns Mills passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, he had been an area resident for most of his life. He was a life member of the Forked River VFW Post 10118. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He loved camping and fishing. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of his life.
He was the son of the late Charles M. and Sarah (Pruitt) Muckelston, husband of the late Joan (Miller) Muckelston, father of the late Charles M. Muckelston III, brother of the late Joyce and Patsy, and father-in-law of the late Paul Sullivan.
He is survived by his children, Robert and Jane Muckelston, Joseph and Lelia Muckelston, JoAnne VanDerveer, Teresa Sullivan, and Michael and Camille Muckelston, 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, his siblings, Helen Lyons, Doris Grywacz, Ronald and Ruth Muckelston, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Pemberton United Methodist Church, 45 Hanover St., Pemberton. Interment with military honors will take place at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover. Calling hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deborah Heart & Lung Center (demanddeborah.org). The family would also like to extend their most heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful people at Deborah.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019