Charles Ostroff of Blackwood, N.J. passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
He was the husband of Susan Ostroff, father of Alan Ostroff (Anna), Bonnie Wireback (Thomas) and Elizabeth Ostroff, grandfather of Sophie, Jacob and Madeleine, and brother-in-law of Janet Ostroff.
"Love is that condition
in which the happiness of another person is
essential to your own."
~ Stranger in a Strange Land, Heinlien
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where his funeral service will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Shiva will be observed at the late residence.
Contributions in his name can be made to Jewish Family Services of Delaware online at www.jfsdelaware.org.
Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill, N.J.
www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 11, 2020