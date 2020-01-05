|
|
Charles Philip Murray Jr. of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Phil is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his children, C. Philip Murray III (Mary), Renee Powell, Sharon Zimmer, Ian Murray, Rebecca Murray and Kathleen Murray; his seven grandchildren, Christopher, Erin and Cina Murray, Matthew Zimmer, Zachary and Kyle Powell, and Jackson Murray; and his brother, Scott Murray.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Murray, and his son, Sean Murray (Kim).
Born March 19, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pa., Phil was a self-employed CPA. He was a graduate of Drexel University and received his Master's from Glassboro State.
He was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Medford Lakes Lions Club, a member and past V.P. of The Protestant Community Church, and a member of the PCC Endowment Fund. Phil was a past Mayor and Council Member of Medford Lakes Borough, and was a member of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonary.
The visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, with services following at noon, at the Protestant Community Church, 100 Stokes Road, Medford Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Phil's name to the Protestant Community Church.
Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020