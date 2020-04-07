|
Charles Robert Dadino of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.
Mr. Dadino was born and raised in Riverside, N.J. He had previously resided in Palmyra, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel 33 years ago. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
After his military service, Mr. Dadino worked as a corporate real estate manager for RCA & GE. He also was a devout Roman Catholic and was a longtime communicant of Saint John Neumann Church in Mount Laurel.
Mr. Dadino was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Dadino.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia (Hight); his daughter, Deborah Ingravallo; his sister, Miriam Waters; brother, Dr. Frank Dadino; and grandson, Nicholas V. Ingravallo.
A private visitation and memorial service will be held at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals. Inurnment will be at Saint Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie's name can be made to the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 7, 2020