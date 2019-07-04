|
|
Charles Timko Jr. of Florence Township, N.J. passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home. He was 62.
Born Sept. 23, 1956 in Ashland, Pa., Charlie was a 1974 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and attended the North Schuylkill Vo-Technical School, where he learned his lifelong craft, electrical engineering. Following high school, he moved to New Jersey and currently had embarked a long tenure with Siemans-Westinghouse, which included traveling many parts of the world for his job.
Charlie was a proud member of the American Slovak Club, Roebling, N.J., and the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed tinkering with Enduro bikes, but later in life appreciated the long trips on his BMW motorcycle.
Preceded in death by his father, Charles Timko Sr., he is survived by his mother, Vera Malinchak; his sister, Anna Timko Hughes and her husband, Very Rev. Edward Hughes, of Methuen, Mass.; his brother, Robert Timko and his wife, Sharon, of New Cumberland, Pa.; his lifelong friend, Deborah Frew of Minersville, Pa.; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, N.J., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church, Frackville, Pa., where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to or to a .
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.
Florence, N.J.
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 4, 2019