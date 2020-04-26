|
Charles W. "Chuck" Coward, Jr., a long-time resident of Moorestown and Avalon, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was 85.
Chuck was born on Oct. 22, 1934 in Camden, N.J. to Charles and Jessie H. Coward of Camden, N.J. Several years later, they moved to Riverton, N.J.
Chuck attended Westfield Friends School and graduated from Moorestown Friends School. After graduating from Moorestown Friends, he attended and graduated from Princeton University in 1956. Upon graduation, Chuck entered the Coast Guard through the Critical Skills Program and had active service for three months.
Chuck worked for Allegheny Ludlum Steel in the late 1950s and then left to join Coward-Eastman Company in Gloucester, N.J. to work with his father. While at Coward-Eastman, he started Waddell Engineering, Inc. During his tenure at Waddell Engineering, he became a Fellow of ASHRAE and a Professional Engineer.
In 1958, he married Marcia E. Windness; and together, living in Mt. Laurel, they raised two sons - Charles W. Coward, III, a/k/a "Chip," and William Mark Coward. Chuck and Marcia were later divorced.
On Memorial Day, in 1976, Chuck married Elaine S. Musulin and gained three stepsons - Rade, Nick, and Chris.
For many years, Chuck enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Elaine, playing soccer at the Moorestown Field Club, coaching his son's and stepson's soccer teams, as well as refereeing local soccer games. Chuck also enjoyed sailing and swimming (well into his eighties) in Avalon. While in Avalon, his family often would ask, "Where is Chuck?" knowing, if they continued to search, they would find him either enjoying his late afternoon naps on the beach or early morning swims in the ocean.
In the last few years, Chuck resided in Cadbury in Cherry Hill; however, he could often be sighted with his family who kept him active by taking him on long car rides to his beloved Avalon. While there, either Chip or Chris would push him along the shoreline so that he could still witness the sparkly ocean waters and breathe in the crispy cool air.
Recently, Chuck was widowed on March 13, 2020 when Elaine passed away. And not long after, Chuck also passed.
"Chuck," Charles W. Coward, Jr., is preceded in death by: his beloved wife - Elaine S. Coward; his beloved parents; sister - Louise Anderson; and his son William Mark Coward and stepson Nicholas R. Musulin, Jr. He is survived by: his brother Paul and his wife Judy, children and grandchildren, his son Charles W. Coward, III, "Chip"; his stepson Rade Musulin and Rade's wife, Bronwyn; stepson Chris Musulin, and his wife, Pamela; and Lynne, his late stepson's wife.
He is also survived by Mark's son, Weston; as well as his stepsons' children: Julie, Kristen, Nicholas, Quinn, Bailey, Rachel and Simon; one great grandchild; and a large group of extended family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all of us.
Due to present health crisis, a life celebration with be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Mark Coward Scholarship at Moorestown Friends.
Bradley Funeral Home
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020