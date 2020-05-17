|
Charles W. "Butch" Hilliard, of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 75.
Butch was born in Mount Holly, N.J. and served with the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Operating Engineers at Local 825. He was a long life member of the Browns Mills Fire Company and NJ State Forest Fire Service. In his spare time he loved watching NASCAR and spending time with family.
Butch is the beloved husband of Linda, a loving father of Michelle (David) Gober, Marcie (Aaron) Pennise, and Melissa Hilliard. He was a devoted grandfather to Alexis, Nicholas, Brooklynn, and Marco. He also leaves behind his sister Rose Marie Stradling, four nephews, and several cousins.
Due to current restrictions, services for Butch will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Tilghman Funeral Home in New Egypt (www.tilghmanfh.com).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Butch's name can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, Southern NJ, located at 42 E. Laurel Road, Stratford, NJ 08084. (www.hdsa.org/get-involved/tribute-memorial-donations/
Tilghman Funeral Home
New Egypt, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020