Deacon Charlie A. Locker Sr.
Deacon Charlie A. Locker Sr. of Mount Holly, N.J. passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A private Life Celebration service for family and church officials will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Second Baptist Church, 306 Washington Street, Mount Holly, N.J. Family and friends may share in a walkthrough viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Sept. 28, at the church. Masks must be worn and no public gathering.

T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
