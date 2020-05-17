|
Charlotte M. Wallrath (Parks) of Springfield Twp., N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees. She was 85.
Charlotte had many fond memories of her earlier years, getting the nick name "Sparky" from her father, who was fondly known as "Parksy." While her father taught her to swim, jump off the Bridgeboro Bridge, and participate in Powder Puff races, her mother nervously watched, and would often have a few choice words for Parksy. Charlotte reminisced about her days growing up in Riverside, N.J., taking short trips to Olympia Lakes, and the friends she had in the area.
Charlotte was a lifelong homemaker, and mother of ten. She enjoyed art & crafts, spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, and taking trips to LBI or taking Stewart's down to the river, with her close friends, Carol and Claire. Charlotte and her late friend, Jane, were close during the days of raising their children, and enjoyed painting together. The stories she shared with us will forever be remembered.
Charlotte was born in Mt. Holly, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Lambert and Emma (Hullings) Parks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon F. "Vern" Wallrath. Charlotte is survived by her children: Lambert, Cindy, Nadine (Tim), Vern (Kelly), Renee (Mark), Bill (Jenn), Charlotte (Wayne), April (Mike), Kittina (Shawn), and Heather (Ron). She was loving grandmother to 23, and great-grandmother to six.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020