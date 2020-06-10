Charlotte Ruth Carkeek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Ruth Carkeek, our beloved Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2020.

She fought cancer with her usual grace and bravery and found the pain free peace she so richly deserved.

We, her Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews will miss her terribly and hope to find strength from her deep love for us.

Mass of Christian Service will be held at the Corpus Christi Church, 11 South Sunset Road in Willingboro, NJ on July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved