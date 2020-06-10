Charlotte Ruth Carkeek, our beloved Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2020.



She fought cancer with her usual grace and bravery and found the pain free peace she so richly deserved.



We, her Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews will miss her terribly and hope to find strength from her deep love for us.



Mass of Christian Service will be held at the Corpus Christi Church, 11 South Sunset Road in Willingboro, NJ on July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.



