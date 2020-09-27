Chelsea Lee Woodward passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was the wife of the late George, the mother of David and the late George Jr., and grandmother of Wayne, Jaime and Jennifer. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
Chelsea was born in Richwood, W.Va. and lived in Camden-on-Gauley until graduating high school and entering the U.S. Navy. After marrying George, she and the family lived in many locations including England, Libya, Alaska, and Texas as part of George's U.S. Air Force career. After George retired from military service, Chelsea and the family settled in Mount Holly, N.J.
Chelsea earned an A.S. in Accounting from Burlington County College and worked in civil service until she retired. She was an active volunteer and church member.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 26, at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin, W.Va.
Contributions to your favorite charity
may be made in her memory.