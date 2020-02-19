|
Cherise Williams went home to God at Cooper Health Systems in Camden, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 60.
She was born in South Bronx, N.Y. and grew up in Englewood, N.J. She worked as a homecare provider.
Cherise was a woman of God. She loved attending local churches and spending time at the Stars Center in Camden, N.J.
Cherise is survived by her three sons, Leon (Kerry), Edgar (Nikki), and Dameron; grandchildren, Desmier, Isaiah, Kyla, Aubrey, Nathan, Charlie, Harmony, Layla; goddaughter, Tykira; numerous nieces and nephews; and her bestie, Angelique.
Cherise's Life Celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1285 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 19, 2020