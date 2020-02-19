Home

May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Roebling, NJ
View Map
Cherise Williams Obituary
Cherise Williams went home to God at Cooper Health Systems in Camden, N.J. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 60.

She was born in South Bronx, N.Y. and grew up in Englewood, N.J. She worked as a homecare provider.

Cherise was a woman of God. She loved attending local churches and spending time at the Stars Center in Camden, N.J.

Cherise is survived by her three sons, Leon (Kerry), Edgar (Nikki), and Dameron; grandchildren, Desmier, Isaiah, Kyla, Aubrey, Nathan, Charlie, Harmony, Layla; goddaughter, Tykira; numerous nieces and nephews; and her bestie, Angelique.

Cherise's Life Celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1285 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554.

May Funeral Homes,

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

and Philadelphia, Pa.

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
