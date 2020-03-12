|
|
Cheryl A. Endress of Hainesport, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. She was 59.
Born in Mount Holly, Cheryl was a lifelong Hainesport resident. She was a 1978 Graduate of Rancocas Valley. Cheryl worked for Capehart & Scatchard, P.A. in Mount Laurel.
She enjoyed boating, motorcycling, and going to the Poconos.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Greg Derickson; her mother Dorothy Endress, her brother John (Paula) Endress of Burlington and her sister Tonya (Tommy) McDonough of Mt. Laurel.
Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial in Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa. will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the .
