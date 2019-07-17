Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Cheryl D. Koceja

Cheryl D. Koceja, a lifetime resident of Mount Holly, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 72.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Pearl Powell, and her sister, Pamela.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Louis P. Koceja; her children, Shirley, Deedra Tyrrell (Michael), Darla Pfieffer (Robert), Louis P. Koceja Jr. (Kimberly) and Sheena Mease (Keith); her 13 grandchildren, William III, David Jr., Christopher, Pamela, Louis III, Matthew, Dillon, Ashley, Kayla, Austin, Caiden, Kodi and Gracie; three great grandchildren, William IV, Mason and Chase; her brothers, Fred W. Powell (Myrtle), Terri W. Powell (Valeri), and Todd Powell and his late wife, Monica Powell; her sisters, Shelly Adams (Kraig), Candy Barlow (Roy), and Tiphanie Fisher (Carl); and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.

At the family's request, contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 17, 2019
