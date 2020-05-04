|
|
Cheryl I. Munson of Willingboro, passed away unexpectedly into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, March 13, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. She was 63.
Born in New Haven, CT on April 26, 1956 to Edith and Arthur Munson, she resided in New Jersey.
For many years she worked for the township offices of Willingboro. Her passion throughout her life was music, where she attended many concerts with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Edith Munson Tarnef, her uncle Alfred Mercier and aunt Margaret Beal.
She is survived by her father, Arthur Munson, her brother Bruce Munson, her aunts Rosemary Cutler, Jean Whelan and Marilyn Mericier as well as many cousins in CT and Fla.
Funeral services and interment were private. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison- McGee Funeral Home,869 Beverly Road, Burlington. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Dennison McGee Funeral Home
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 4, 2020