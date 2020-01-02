|
Chester Halgas of Burlington Township, formerly of Westampton, Willingboro, and Thompsonville, Conn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Born in Ludlow, Mass., he was the son of the late Andrew and Ludwika Halgas.
Chester served in the U.S. Army during the
Korean War. He worked for RCA's David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton for over 30 years. During his time at RCA, Chester received two patents. He later worked for his son's company, RCH Cable and designed two cable TV systems in New Jersey.
He was active with Scouting and a committee member for Troop 86 in Willingboro. He also served as a president for several HAM Radio Clubs.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage on Dec. 11; sons, Robert (Sherri) and Steven (Donna); grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Angela, Robert, Abigail, and Daniel; eight greatgrandchildren; and his beloved cat, Tommy.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chester's memory to the (), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
