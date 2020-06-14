Christina Sharp

Christina (Tina) Marie (Lorah) Sharp of Beverly, N.J. passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Willingboro, N.J. She was 55.



Born in Meriden, CT, Christina was the daughter of Merilee K. (Rieben) and Marvin E. Lorah, Sr. Christina attended Cheltenham High School in Elkins Park, Pa.



She was the loving wife of William J. Sharp, Jr. of Beverly, N.J.; greatest mother to four children, William Sharp, III (Theresa), James Sharp (Susan), Caitlyn Sharp (deceased) and Andrew Sharp. She was a sister to Mary Schroeder (James), Deborah Armstrong (Wayne), Donna Lorah, Ted Lorah, John Lorah (Tana), Stephanie Long, and Bill Lorah (Tara) and the aunt to many adoring nieces and nephews.



Christina had a beautiful, generous spirit and put her family and friends first. She was an avid gardener, a poet, a musician, and a singer. Christina loved the spiritual side of life and the metaphysical arts. She also had a successful career in the telecommunications industry, but she will be best remembered for her relentless support and encouragement for all those she came into contact with. Christina always had an ear to bend and a shoulder to cry on for those in need. Her soothing voice and comforting words guided many through life's trials and tribulations. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.



The family requests donating to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, your local community gardens, or community arts center or music programs to keep these wonderful institutions thriving.



A private service is being held for the family.



