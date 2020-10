Christine E. Coleman of Westampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.



A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at The First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, 1341 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, N.J., where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



