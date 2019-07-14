Home

Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Christine M. Gies

Christine M. Gies Obituary
Christine Marie Gies of Chestertown, Md. passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, after fighting a courageous five-year battle against brain cancer. She was 59.

Christine was born April 4, 1960 in Mount Holly, N.J., daughter of late Byron and Betty Sutton. She was a longtime resident of Tabernacle, N.J. before moving to Chestertown.

She had worked for 21 years at Office Depot Print in Westampton, N.J. and most recently at LaMotte Company for three years.

Christine was a devoted wife, grandmom and lover of the Lord.

Mrs. Gies is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kenneth Gies; her daughter, Sandra M. Carey and her husband, Michael, of Marion, Md.; seven grandchildren, Aidan, Liam, Branden, Ryan, Abigail, Sean and Logan; nephew, Jeffrey Brian Gies Jr.; and brothers-in- law, Bernie and Jeff Gies.

Services will be held privately.

Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech,

Galena, Md.

www.galenafuneralhomeofsls.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019
