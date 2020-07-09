1/1
Christine Rech
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Rech of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 56.

Christine was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Methodist School of Nursing.

She was a nurse at Virtua Voohees Hospital for over 30 years. She will be remembered as loving gardening and music with family and friends. Chris will also be remembered by the many lives she touched as a nurse and giving friend.

Christine was the beloved daughter of Michael and Mary Jarvis, and sister of Michael "Tim" and Dan Jarvis. Christine is survived by her loving husband, Donald Rech, and her two children, Avery and Reed Rech. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Meredith Hahn, and family members: Jeffrey, Caitlin, Jeffrey and Harrison Hahn.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at her home, 17 Cedar St., Medford, N.J. A funeral procession by horse drawn carriage will begin at noon. All are invited to walk behind to Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village for the burial.

Anyone who would like to send flowers can please have them delivered by Sunday to Platt Memorial Chapel, 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.

Platt Memorial Chapel,

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.plattmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Rech home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved