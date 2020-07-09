Christine Rech of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 56.Christine was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Methodist School of Nursing.She was a nurse at Virtua Voohees Hospital for over 30 years. She will be remembered as loving gardening and music with family and friends. Chris will also be remembered by the many lives she touched as a nurse and giving friend.Christine was the beloved daughter of Michael and Mary Jarvis, and sister of Michael "Tim" and Dan Jarvis. Christine is survived by her loving husband, Donald Rech, and her two children, Avery and Reed Rech. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Meredith Hahn, and family members: Jeffrey, Caitlin, Jeffrey and Harrison Hahn.Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at her home, 17 Cedar St., Medford, N.J. A funeral procession by horse drawn carriage will begin at noon. All are invited to walk behind to Park View Cemetery in Historic Medford Village for the burial.Anyone who would like to send flowers can please have them delivered by Sunday to Platt Memorial Chapel, 2001 Berlin Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.Platt Memorial Chapel,Cherry Hill, N.J.