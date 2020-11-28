1/1
Christopher Bernard Orfe
Christopher Bernard Orfe
Christopher Bernard Orfe, 38, passed away November 18, 2020. Chris spent the last three years of his life rehabbing in Savannah Georgia at the Savannah Mission Bible Training Center. There is where he found God and met many other great friends. He was employed by Earth Mark, a lawn care service company, a job he truly loved. Unfortunately, in the end, his demons returned.
Surviving are his mother, Barbara Holmes, step father, Karl Holmes, son, Shawn Orfe, sister, Stephanie Durham (Josh), paternal grandfather, Bernard Orfe Sr., many aunts, uncles, great aunts and great uncles, two nieces and many cousins.
Service and interment to take place privately at St. Peter Cemetery, Riverside. Donations in his name may be made to the Savannah Mission Bible Center, 1000 E. Victory Dr., Savannah, GA 31401 www.chadwickmemorialhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
