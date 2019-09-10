|
|
Christopher F. Rowan of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away with his family by his side on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was 49.
Chris was the beloved husband of Maureen (Kelly) for 16 years; loving father of Amanda Hirschfeld (Michael), Patrick (deceased), Christina, and Emily; adoring grandfather of Jordan; cherished son of Bernadette and the late Joseph Rowan; dear brother of Scott Rowan (Tiffany); loving uncle of Kiley and Jake Rowan, Devon Barbalios and Jackson and Teddy Kelly; son-in-law of Peggy and the late Michael Kelly; and brother-in-law of Michael Kelly, Matthew Kelly (Mary Little), and Caitlin Kelly. Chris is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.
Chris graduated from Shawnee High School in 1988 and Rowan University in 1996. He went on to receive his MBA from Rutgers in 2018.
He was retired from the New Jersey Air National Guard, serving during the conflicts in Saudi, Post 9/11, and Iraq. He was working for Excellis Health Solutions in New Hope, Pa. before he fell ill.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main St. His Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton. Interment will be in Park View Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, 25 Fostertown Road, Medford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now, or to the National Brain Tumor Society, www.braintumor.org/take-action/ways-to-give.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 10, 2019