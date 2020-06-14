Christopher J. Pignatelli
Christopher J. Pignatelli of Cinnaminson passed away suddenly on June 9th. He was 33.

Christopher is a lifelong resident of the Cinnaminson area, he is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Riverton and coached Little League baseball in Cinnaminson.

Christopher is survived by his loving son, Christopher M., his parents, Diane (Rich) Johnson and Robert, Sr. (Beverly), grandmother, Dorothy Gring, his brothers, Robert, Jr. (Desiree), Doug, Sean (Robin), James, and David Simcho. He is the uncle of, Madison Mackey, Julianna, Cameron, Benjamin, and Anthony, the nephew of Joe and many other loving aunts and uncles.

A viewing for Christopher will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, N.J. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, please come early and prepare to wait outside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Sacred Heart Church, Riverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Christopher's memory may be made to the Chris Pignatelli Funeral & Fund for Chris, Jr. at https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-pignatelli-funeral-amp-fund-for-chris-jr

Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.

Weber Funeral Home

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
