Christopher J. Young Jr. of Medford Lakes, N.J., went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was 87.
Chris was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and was the son of the late Christopher J. and Jesse H. Young. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes M. "Nan" Young.
He had resided in Medford Lakes since 1968 and was a member of the Red Lion Faith Chapel in Southampton, N.J.
A former executive for GlaxoSmithKline, Chris went on to pursue another dream, becoming a teacher. He taught English and Mass Communications at Shawnee High School. Chris also enjoyed coaching for the Shawnee boys' soccer and girls' lacrosse teams, and was very proud of the State Championships earned by both teams.
An active member of the West Jersey Chapter- National Railway Historical Society, Chris was a published author, including "Two Roads to Medford."
He was the loving father of Christopher S. Young and his wife Robin of Medford Lakes, N.J., Nancy E. Young and her husband James Kolankiewicz of Atco, N.J., and Allison D. Gray and her husband George of Las Vegas, Nev. He was also grandfather to Jessica Barakat and her husband Joseph, Christopher J. Young, Kent K. Young, Victoria L. Kolankiewicz and Seth J. Kolankiewicz.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Lion Faith Chapel, 118 Red Lion Road, Southampton, N.J., where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Red Lion Faith Chapel, 118 Red Lion Road, Southampton, NJ 08088.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019