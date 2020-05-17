Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Thomas Timmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Thomas Timmons Obituary
Christopher T. Timmons of Browns Mills, passed away May 11, 2020 at home with his loving daughter by his side. He was 89.

He was a native of Elizabeth, N.J. and joined the Air Force and traveled the world to places such as England, Germany and Italy. He was a decorated veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and one tour of Duty in Vietnam. He retired as a Tech.Sergeant with 24 years in the U.S. Air Force. He also was a retired Civil Servant from McGuire AFB. He was a resident of Browns Mills since 1976. He was a wonderful husband and father.

He met his late wife Charlotte in Germany and was married until her death on January 31, 2006.

Beloved father of Catherine C. Timmons of Browns Mills, dear brother of the late Catherine Petro.

He is survived by his brother in law Anthony and nephew John Petro & wife Patty and their son Christopher.

Due to the Corona Virus Funeral Services were private and held at the convenience of the family with Interment in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery Arneytown.

The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -