Christopher T. Timmons of Browns Mills, passed away May 11, 2020 at home with his loving daughter by his side. He was 89.
He was a native of Elizabeth, N.J. and joined the Air Force and traveled the world to places such as England, Germany and Italy. He was a decorated veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and one tour of Duty in Vietnam. He retired as a Tech.Sergeant with 24 years in the U.S. Air Force. He also was a retired Civil Servant from McGuire AFB. He was a resident of Browns Mills since 1976. He was a wonderful husband and father.
He met his late wife Charlotte in Germany and was married until her death on January 31, 2006.
Beloved father of Catherine C. Timmons of Browns Mills, dear brother of the late Catherine Petro.
He is survived by his brother in law Anthony and nephew John Petro & wife Patty and their son Christopher.
Due to the Corona Virus Funeral Services were private and held at the convenience of the family with Interment in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery Arneytown.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp.
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020