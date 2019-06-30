Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Resources
More Obituaries for CLAIRE CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAIRE CONWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAIRE CONWAY Obituary
Claire didn't believe in strangers; they were just friends she had never met. She'd strike up a conversation with anyone and compliment them head to toe. Sundays were always for reading her bible, family dinners, a glass of wine and be careful if she challenged you to Yahtzee. She was a great cook; loved salmon but hated making it. She ran a cleaning business up until she was 80 years old, always doing a little extra for her clients whom usually ended up being her friends. If her T.V. was on she'd be checking out the M.E. Channel or some old Elvis movies. And when she left the area she'd most likely be heading off to South Carolina or Florida to see her daughters. Claire relaxed down by the river with a cup of coffee and her friends, Carol and Charlotte and loved day trips to Long Beach Island. But she was really meant to be a grandmother and greatgrandmother; she'd dance, host tea parties and always lend a listening ear and words of encouragement.

Claire was born and bred in Riverside; class of 1953. She is survived by her children; Denise (Monte) Clark, Cheryl (Tony) Collins, Bill (Kelly) Hubbs, and Chrissie (Gary Gallone) Wallrath, grandchildren; Devin (Jay) Lore, Lauren and Lacey Clark, Shannon (Luis) Rodriguez, Justin Ross, Hailey and Dylan Hubbs, and Megan and Billy Wallrath, and Amanda and Dominic Gallone; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Lore and Asher Clark Schmitz, Desiree and Zachary Rodriguez, and Lena Ross; sister, Darlene (John) Dement; sister-inlaw Gwen Peacock; brother in law Don Makin, and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Come celebrate 83 years on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-5p.m at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be at service at 5pm. Interment private. Donations may be made to alzheimer.org or Genesis Healthcare, 115 Sunset Rd, Burlington NJ 08016.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now