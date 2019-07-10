|
Claire didn't believe in strangers; they were just friends she had never met. She'd strike up a conversation with anyone and compliment them head to toe.
Sundays were always for reading her bible, family dinners, a glass of wine and be careful if she challenged you to Yahtzee. She was a great cook; loved salmon but hated making it.
She ran a cleaning business up until she was 80 years old, always doing a little extra for her clients whom usually ended up being her friends. If her T.V. was on she' be checking out the M.E. Channel or some old Elvis movies. And when she left the area she' most likely be heading off to South Carolina or Florida to see her daughters.
Claire relaxed down by the river with a cup of coffee and her friends, Carol and Charlotte, and loved day trips to Long Beach Island. But she was really meant to be a grandmother and great- grandmother; she'd dance, host tea parties and always lend a listening ear and words of encouragement.
Claire was born and bred in Riverside; Class of 1953.
She is survived by her children, Denise Clark (Monte), Cheryl Collins (Tony), Bill Hubbs (Kelly), and Chrissie Wallrath (Gary Gallone); grandchildren, Devin Lore (Jay), Lauren and Lacey Clark, Shannon Rodriguez (Luis), Justin Ross, Hailey and Dylan Hubbs, and Megan and Billy Wallrath, and Amanda and Dominic Gallone; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Lore and Asher Clark Schmitz, Desiree and Zachary Rodriguez, and Lena Ross; sister, Darlene Dement (John); her sister-in-law, Gwen Peacock; and brother-in- law, Don Makin. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Come celebrate 83 years from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be at service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Donations may be made to or to Genesis Healthcare, 115 Sunset Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
