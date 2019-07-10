|
|
Claire Myers Daly passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Marcella Center in Burlington. She was 78.
Claire was a lifelong resident of Burlington and graduated from Burlington City High School. She went on to receive her B.A. in History and her M.A. in East Asian American Diplomatic History from Rutgers University. After graduation, Claire was offered a position with the State Department in Washington, D.C., but chose to stay in Burlington for her family.
Claire and her husband, William, began a real estate company, Daly Associates, owning and managing several residential properties in Burlington.
Besides her children, her great passions were driving her '78 MGB and renovating her 1870 Victorian house on Beverly Road.
Claire was also a great lover of classical music and reading and was rarely seen without a book in hand. A self-described "Druid", she was constantly planting and growing trees and flowers and supported many environmental and conservation charities such as Green Peace and the World Wildlife Fund.
Preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Lynch) Myers and Frank Eckerd Myers, she is survived by her loving husband, William Daly, and her children, John Wojick, Sharon Marie Roth (Wayne), Michael Robert Myers (Paulette), and Erika Kristen Schwarz (Michael Sylvester). Claire also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jason Lee Roth (Victoria Brown), Samuel Michael Myers, and Sarah Renee Myers; great grandchildren, Harper and Hadley; her favorite nephew, Michael Domenic Myers (Terry); as well as extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Claire's visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Dennison-McGee Funeral Home, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph's Church, 805 Warren Street, Beverly.
As Claire has struggled with Alzheimer's for many years, the family asks donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to the World Wildlife Fund.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison-McGee Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 10, 2019