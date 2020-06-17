Clara M. Hynes (Zaleski), beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on 13 June 2020. She was 99.
Clara was born in Flushing, New York and resided in Lumberton for over 61 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward F. Hynes Sr. and her son Edward F. Hynes Jr.
She leaves to share her memories son Richard Hynes, daughter Susan Alfred, son-in-law Robert Alfred, daughter-in-law Isabelle Hynes, beloved grandsons Phillip Hynes, Robert Alfred and granddog Chewie.
Clara was always on a mission. The words "slow down-take your time" were not in her vocabulary. Even in later years, her walker was always set on high speed. Clara had a sharp mind and an incredible memory, which she shared with her family and friends. One such memory was working in New York City as a young woman, when a plane crashed into the Empire State building. She also had many memories from her time spent as a military wife. One story she would tell was being stationed at Fort Myers, Va. She witnessed the Fort Myers' Army Band marching through the post playing Happy Birthday to then General Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Reading was a favorite hobby of Clara's, as well as, listening to music from the Big Band era. Lawrence Welk was a favorite..."with a one and a two". Clara received many compliments on her beautiful penmanship and the thoughtful letters and greeting cards, she sent to her family and friends. Many of her correspondence included comic strips from the newspaper, she knew the recipient would enjoy.
Clara performed various volunteer work over the years in the local community. She was one of the original members of the Mount Holly Sacred Heart Church's senior group. As a member of the Forever Young Club, she served in various positions. She shared many fond memories of the trips she planned with her best friend Rita Oleykowski. When they meet again the heavens will be alive with music from their favorite polkas. Most of all, Clara had a love for the Lord, her family and her Polish heritage. She believed in supporting her church and the needy. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary's Center and special friend Laura Jean for their loving care and friendship.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly, New Jersey on Friday 19, June at 10am. There will be a viewing from 9-9:45am at the lee funeral home, 317 High St. Mt holly before mass. All visitors are required to wear a mask and exercise social distancing. Please wear something colorful to celebrate Clara's 99 colorful years of life. Funeral services will be held privately, due to the Covid 19 health restrictions. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetary, Mount Holly, New Jersey. Donations in Clara's name can be made to a charity of your choice or by having masses said in her memory at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060, which was her parish for over 61 years.
Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home,
Mt. Holly
Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home,
Mt. Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.