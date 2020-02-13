|
|
Clare B. Dugan of Burlington, N.J. passed away after a prolonged illness on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home in the presence of family and friends.
Born in February 1925 in New York City, Clare had been a resident of Burlington City since 1952.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph Dugan, daughter and son-in-law, Deirdre and Ed Hutchinson, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Vicki Dugan, as well as her grandchildren, Maura (Jake), Milissa (Andrew), Meghan, Michael, Joseph (Tori) and Connor, and great- grandchildren, Jack, Keira, Zack and Colin.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dennis and Terrence Dugan.
Clare was a longtime RN who tended to many. She was known in the neighborhood for throwing the best parties and the household was filled with joy and laughter. She was a proud loving mother and grandmother who "ran a tight ship." Clare enjoyed an occasional Manhattan and a lap or two around the Rosary beads.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. across the street at St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Paul's R.C. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan Hospice and Healthcare, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 13, 2020