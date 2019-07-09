Home

Clare B. Fuhs

Clare B. Fuhs Obituary
Clare B. (McWilliams) Fuhs, formerly of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was 91.

Clare was the beloved wife for 45 years to the late Richard "Dick" Fuhs until his passing in 2000, the loving mother of Bernadette "Detta" Burcat (Bruce) and Kathleen "Kate" Karatas (Hasan), and the dear Mom Mom of Leah Burcat (Nathan), Rick Burcat (Kiri), Emre Karatas, and Evin Karatas. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Fuhs Jr., and her siblings, Francis "Ben" McWilliams, Anne "Nancy" Keating, and Mary Kling.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's name may be made to Divine Word Missionaries, 101 Park St., Bordentown, NJ 08505, or to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Dr., Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.

To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on July 9, 2019
