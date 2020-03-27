|
|
Clarence "Chuck" Dehoff passed away into God's loving embrace March 25, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, N.J. He was 89.
He was born on April 26, 1930 in Littlestown, Pa. to Thomas and Anna (King) Dehoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings and is survived by his wife Alice (Bush) Dehoff, his sister Ruth Harver, daughter Lucinda (Marty) Kotulak, son Clifford (Ramona) Dehoff, step-children Mike Bush, Russ Bush, Peggy Kremer, Sheryl Gainey and Beverly McCarthy: Grandchildren Heather McCarty, Brendon Kotulak, Kelly DiChiara and Michael Dehoff as well as five great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Clarence was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was also a mason by trade, and electrician, carpenter and boiler operator…Jack of all trades BUT Master of all!
The Wiley Home in Marlton, N.J. had been his home for the past two and a half years.
There he enjoyed playing Dominoes and Bingo, listening to the musical entertainment, bird-watching and family visits. His family cannot say enough Thanks to the staff for the wonderful care he received.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Contributions may be made to The Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 E. Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 27, 2020