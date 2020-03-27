Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Dehoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence B. Dehoff


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence B. Dehoff Obituary
Clarence "Chuck" Dehoff passed away into God's loving embrace March 25, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, N.J. He was 89.

He was born on April 26, 1930 in Littlestown, Pa. to Thomas and Anna (King) Dehoff.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings and is survived by his wife Alice (Bush) Dehoff, his sister Ruth Harver, daughter Lucinda (Marty) Kotulak, son Clifford (Ramona) Dehoff, step-children Mike Bush, Russ Bush, Peggy Kremer, Sheryl Gainey and Beverly McCarthy: Grandchildren Heather McCarty, Brendon Kotulak, Kelly DiChiara and Michael Dehoff as well as five great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Clarence was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was also a mason by trade, and electrician, carpenter and boiler operator…Jack of all trades BUT Master of all!

The Wiley Home in Marlton, N.J. had been his home for the past two and a half years.

There he enjoyed playing Dominoes and Bingo, listening to the musical entertainment, bird-watching and family visits. His family cannot say enough Thanks to the staff for the wonderful care he received.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Contributions may be made to The Wiley Home Auxiliary, 99 E. Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now