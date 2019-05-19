|
Clarence R. Saylor of Medford, N.J., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was 94.
Born in Williamsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Christian R. and Alice R. Saylor and had resided in Medford since 1988 moving there from Lumberton and Mount Holly.
Clarence was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army serving in both World War II and the Korean Wars. He was also a limo driver for Salem Transportation for 22 years. He was a member of the Pineland Young at Heart and also St. Mary of the Lakes Church.
He was the beloved husband of Helen R. Saylor (DiSeveria) of Medford, N.J., and the loving father of the late Clarence R. Saylor Jr., Lawrence J. Saylor (Louann) of Atco, N.J., Dwight Saylor (Mellissa) of Lumberton, N.J., Sharon L. Payne (John) of Medford, N.J., Karen Marie Bilinski (Casimier) of Medford, N.J. and Robert L. Reeves Jr. (Lorraine) of Pilesgrove, N.J. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Florence Saylor of Burlington, N.J.; his sister, Alice Geraldine Grove of Martinsburg, Pa.; his grandchildren, Erica Grebe (Gerry), Karen Saylor, Sarah Saylor, Stephanie Saylor, Elizabeth Buehler (Jon), Ashlee Payne (Robyn), Robert Bilinksi, Cassandra Bilinski, Robert D. Reeves, Katie Reeves and Aaron Reeves; and his great-grandchildren, Joey, Olivia, Evelyn, Grant, Andrew, Chase, Cameron and Maddison. He was the former husband of the late Doris M. Saylor.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the St. Mary of the Lakes Church, Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J. Interment will be in the Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken, N.J.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 1542, Medford, NJ 08055.
