|
|
Clarence S. Harrison of Pilesgrove died suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Salem Medical Center in Mannington Township. He was 43.
Born in LaGrange, Ga., he resided at Shaw Air Force Base (South Carolina), Elmendorf Air Force Base (Alaska), Kadena Air Base (Japan), Incirlik Air Base (Turkey), McGuire Air Force Base (New Jersey), Soto Cano Air Base (Honduras), and Nellis Air Force Base (Nevada) before moving to Pilesgrove one year ago.
Clarence recently retired from the U.S. Air Force, after 20 years of service, where he worked as a Fuels Manager at McGuire Air Force Base as well as many other locations across the country.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Promise Harrison, and his father, Clarence Harrison.
Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Michelle (Montez) Harrison; his son, Phillip Parson; his mother, Judy Harrison of Franklin, Ga.; his brother, Justin Harrison of Franklin, Ga.; and his sister, Reshantial Berryman of Douglasville, Ga.
Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.
For directions to the funeral home, please visit the web site listed below.
The Brunswick Memorial Home,
East Brunswick
www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019