Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:30 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence S. Harrison


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence S. Harrison Obituary
Clarence S. Harrison of Pilesgrove died suddenly Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Salem Medical Center in Mannington Township. He was 43.

Born in LaGrange, Ga., he resided at Shaw Air Force Base (South Carolina), Elmendorf Air Force Base (Alaska), Kadena Air Base (Japan), Incirlik Air Base (Turkey), McGuire Air Force Base (New Jersey), Soto Cano Air Base (Honduras), and Nellis Air Force Base (Nevada) before moving to Pilesgrove one year ago.

Clarence recently retired from the U.S. Air Force, after 20 years of service, where he worked as a Fuels Manager at McGuire Air Force Base as well as many other locations across the country.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Promise Harrison, and his father, Clarence Harrison.

Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Michelle (Montez) Harrison; his son, Phillip Parson; his mother, Judy Harrison of Franklin, Ga.; his brother, Justin Harrison of Franklin, Ga.; and his sister, Reshantial Berryman of Douglasville, Ga.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.

For directions to the funeral home, please visit the web site listed below.

The Brunswick Memorial Home,

East Brunswick

www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now