Claudia Lunstead peacefully passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in her Florence, Oregon home, with her loving and dedicated friend, Lorena Getz and family at her side. She was 65.
Claudia was born Feb. 6, 1955 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., daughter of Warren and Jacqueline (Carmody) Lunstead.
She often worked in the service of vulnerable others, having first worked as a teacher's assistant for children with special needs and later on providing tender, compassionate care to homebound elders and nursing home residents as a CNA.
Claudia was a gifted writer and voracious reader, loved horses and her feline companions, and embodied a lively, joyful spirit. Raising her daughter with the help of her loving mother, was with certainty her greatest pride.
She is survived by her daughter, CaseyLee Lunstead, her siblings, Christopher Lunstead, James Lunstead (Rose, niece Jenna and nephew Alex), Zinah Rosenberg (nephew David), and Jay Lunstead (nephew Jordan), and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Thomas and Michael Lunstead (Suzie, Emelina).
As Claudia requested, cremation has been accorded. There is not a service planned at this time, though a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020