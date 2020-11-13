In loving memory of Clayton Nick Collins who passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 54.Nick loved sports and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He attended the 2008 World Series when our Phillies took it all home.Nick is survived by his wife Terri of years, his stepdaughter Dallas, and his grandson AJ, who was the love of his life. He is also survived by his mother Doris Hahn and his stepfather George Hahn of Lewes, De. He also leaves to cherish his memory is Aunt Lou Lou Delores Collins, Uncle Mike, Larry, Bobby Kelly and many cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by many.A walk-thru viewing will be held at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington on Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Final resting ceremonies will be held privately by his family.Please be advised facial covering and social distancing practices will be in place. Expressions of sympathy to his family from the website below.Page Funeral Home