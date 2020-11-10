1/1
Clement Merritt Anderson Jr.
Clement M. Anderson Jr. ended his earthly journey and passed into his Lord's loving arms on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Oakhurst, N.J. to begin to enjoy his eternal reward.

Clem was a lifelong resident of Beverly and Edgewater Park, N.J., having been born to Clement M. Anderson Sr. and Eva Stuart (Ranken) Anderson on Aug. 14, 1925 in Edgewater Park. Clem, a graduate of Wilbur Watts High School in 1943, served honorably in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees in Hawaii and the South Pacific during World War II.

Despite working two and three jobs, as he raised his family, Clem found the time to serve for 26 years on the Edgewater Park Board of Education, three times as President, having a reputation for his no- nonsense negotiations. Clem could fix just about anything and took great pride and enjoyment in his woodwork and his roses.

Clem's faith in His Personal Savior was the foundation for his life and he lived it by example and deed. His life was lived with one purpose - serving His Lord. He sat for many decades on the various boards of the Beverly United Methodist Church; sang baritone in the adult choir and then served as Director of the Youth and Adult Choirs for years. In his later years, he transferred to Easton Bible Church in Hainesport before moving to West Long Branch in 2017 and attending First Baptist Church, Long Branch, N.J.

During his freshman year in Wilbur Watts High School in Burlington, he met and courted a young woman from Beverly, Marjorie Jean Cramer: That meeting led to a 74-year marriage founded on their shared faith in Jesus Christ. The solid foundation of their faith gave them the principles and guidance needed to raise and nurture their family of five children. Clem was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened. Although a quiet Pop-pop, he was the rock his grandchildren could always count on for counsel and advice, and no one adored him more than his great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Clem was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Jean (Cramer) Anderson, his brother, Ralph Stuart Anderson, and his sister, Clementine Martha (Anderson) McCormick.

Clem is survived, and will be lovingly remembered, by his five children – Richard Anderson (Yvonne) of Burlington Township, Dorothy Sefransky Mitchell (Francis) of Mount Laurel, Susan Miller (William) of Brick Township, Joan Sacco (Nicholas) of West Long Branch, and Scott Anderson (Susie) of Lumberton; 12 grandchildren – Lauren Fernholz (Robert), Todd Anderson (Kimberly), Cristopher Sefransky (fiancée, Brittany), Samantha Scott (Ryan), Kristen Brown (Eric), Clement Miller (Kristen), Stephanie Garcia (Emilio), Nicholas Sacco Jr., Michelle Pillari (Matthew), Hope DeStefano (Anthony), Holly Sue Reoli (Matthew), and Ryan Anderson (fiancée - Alison); 14 great-grandchildren – Jordan (Alexis), Connor (Morgan), Riley and Emma Fernholz, Matthew and Julia Anderson, William and Michael Scott, Nathaniel Brown, Alexandra Miller, Lucia, Alice and Angelo Garcia and Monica Rose Pillari; his sister-in- law, Jacqueline Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation under Covid Guidelines will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sweeney Funeral Home, 478 Cooper Street, Beverly, N.J. Interment will be private at Easton Bible Church Cemetery, Hainesport, N.J.

Since we were not able to hold the Celebration of Life for his beloved wife, Marge, back in May due to the Covid lockdown at the time, we will hold a Celebration of Life for both Clem and Marge at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at First Baptist Church of Long Branch, 499 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, N.J. Due to attendee restrictions during this Covid Pandemic, it is cordially requested that family and friends advise us if you plan to attend by contacting Dottie (Sefransky) Mitchell.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Beverly

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
