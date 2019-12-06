|
Clifford H. Anderson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home surrounded his loving family. He was 95.
He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy C. (O'Neill) Anderson, to whom he was married for over 67 years, and the loving father of Neil Anderson and Nancy Anderson and her husband, Karl Feltner. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Karin, Ian, and Morgan.
Clifford devoted his life to serving his country, both through the U.S. Air Force and Quality Assurance for NASA. Clifford was a longtime, active founding member of St. Luke Lutheran Church – Willingboro, serving on the Church Council, Sunday School Director and teacher and Deacon. Clifford also proudly served on the Board for the Burlington County Occupational Training Center for many years.
Cliff's favorite pastimes included golf, gardening and traveling, but lifelong education was his true passion.
Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2 Rev Dr. ML King Dr., Willingboro, N.J. Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Beverly National Cemetery, Beverly, N.J. A funeral service will be held after interment at 11:15 a.m. at the St. Luke Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clifford's memory to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2 Rev. Dr. ML King Dr., Willingboro, NJ 08046.
