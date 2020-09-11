Clifford Lee Harris Sr., known to friends as "Shea", was born to HL "Harry" and Beulah Lee (Pace) Harris on April 25, 1931 in Florence, N.J. When Beulah passed away in 1934, Shea was raised by his stepmother, Odessa Harris, whom he called "mom." He was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.



Shea graduated from Florence Township High School in 1949. It was his skill as a baseball pitcher that earned him the nickname "Shea" after New York Yankees pitcher, Frank Shea. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marines Corps.



He married Margaret "Peggy" Taylor on April 18, 1953 while stationed in Memphis, Tenn. The pair enjoyed a 67-year union.



For over 25 years, Shea worked as a foreman at the Fort Dix ammunition depot or "mag." He often worked seven days a week and received numerous accolades for his work.



In retirement Shea became a man of leisure. He purchased a van and took many trips with his family. Two of his favorite destinations were East Chicago, Ill. and Gary, Ind., where he would visit his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He also enjoyed visiting his nephew, Joel Burns in South Dartmouth, Mass.



Shea was very fond of his "pogey bait" (snacks), chair, news and Philadelphia sports. Depending on the season, you could find him on weekend afternoons "encouraging" the Philadelphia Phillies or Eagles from his chair.



He found Christ at a young age. For over 20 years, he and Peggy were members of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, N.J. They prided themselves on being active members and participating in Bible study, even when she copied answers from his Bible study homework. When he became unable to attend services in person, he spent time everyday reading and meditating on the Bible. Shea would often say, "the good Lord has smiled on me."



Celebrating his life and legacy are: his son, Clifford Harris Jr., and daughter, Yvonne "Leslie" Harris, granddaughters, Aminah Harris and Alisha Laws, great grandson, Riley Laws, his cousin, Edmund Cox, whom grew up in the same household and remained close throughout his life, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and buddies.



Private family services will be held Monday, Sept. 14th. A public walkthrough viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at The T. L. Hutton Family & Friends, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. Interment: Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services,



Burlington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store