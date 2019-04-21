|
A longtime resident of both Willingboro and Beverly, Colleen was a respected member of the mortgage industry, where she worked for over 20 years, most recently at Medford Mortgage.
Colleen was an avid reader but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren, and she passed on her love of baseball to her grandson Dylan, especially her beloved Yankees. She was a beautiful, caring, giving person who will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Colleen is survived by her two children, son Henry Buhl III and his wife Luciano Procaccio Buhl of Pitman, N.J., and daughter Samantha Durning and her husband Patrick Durning; and grandchildren, Dylan J. Sturtevant, Brooklyn Durning, Antonella Buhl, Jack Durning, and Billy McWilliams. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Markward of Pennsylvania and Patrick Markward of Langhorne, Pa.; nephews, Aaron and Patrick; and sister-in-law and dear friend, Patricia Thompson of Willingboro, N.J.
A memorial service will be held in her honor from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her name to the ALS Association. Details can be found at www.alsa.org/donate/.Page Funeral Home,
