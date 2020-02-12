Home

Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
Concetta Gatto Obituary
Concetta M. "Connie" (Cavallaro) passed on Feb. 8, 2020.

Devoted wife of the late Ralph Gatto. Loving mother of Lucille Teter (Michael) and Judy Gatto (Stacey).

Grandmother of Judy (Naveen), Michael (Diana), Jonathan, Andrew, Christopher, A.J., and Matthew.

Sister of the late Thomasina Smith, Michael Cavallaro, Stephen Cavallaro, Nina Morello.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Philadelphia.

Funeral Mass 10 a.m.

Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Monica Church would be appreciated.

Stolfo Funeral Home

Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
