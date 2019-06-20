|
Constance A. Warner passed away in the loving arms of her husband, retired Major Evrod C. Warner, at the Brookdale Senior Living Assisted Living Home in Westampton, N.J. She was 82.
Constance was born and grew up in the township of La Boca, Canal Zone, Republic of Panama. She attended school in Panama City; Santiago, de Veraguas and the United States. She was very supportive of the ministerial, civic, social, and charitable activities in the community. She was especially known for her love, care and generosity towards the children when she allowed them into her yard to play with her pets and provided daily nourishments for them.
She retired from the New Lisbon State School and was a member of the Women Federation Club, Military Officer's Association, the Corpus Christi Church Women of Joy and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Evrod, her daughter, Valerie, and her sons, retired Colonel Wendell (spouse, Tina), Hasani Jaali, and Kevin (spouse, Juanita).
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 S. Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046. The Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers/ plants, contributions in her name may be made to the , The , https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/constance-aminta-warner, or to a .
Published in Burlington County Times on June 20, 2019