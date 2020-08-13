Constance "Connie" Anne Fuss (Willitts) of Roebling passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday August 2, 2020 at the Aspen Hills Nursing Center, Browns Mills. She was 89.



Born in Roebling, she was a lifelong resident



Connie was a homemaker who loved sewing and making crafts, doing crossword puzzles and wordsearches, but being the best mother to her children was her true passion.



Preceded in death by her parents Irving and Helen Ibach Willitts., and her sister Joan Martin, Connie is survived by her children James "Jimmy" Prokolyshen Jr., Donna Encinias (Don), and Karen Corson (John) and her grandson David as well as extended family and dear friends.



Private graveside services were conducted at Colonial Memorial Park, Hamilton. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison Funeral Home,214 W. Front St. , Florence. In lieu of flowers donations in Connie's memory may be sent to Serenity Hospice 56 Georgetown Road Bordentown. NJ 08505. To offer condolences to the family please visit dennisonfh@yahoo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store